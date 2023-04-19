ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CID conducts searches at seven branches of Margadarsi Chit Funds

April 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

Book of accounts and electronic documents pertaining to the case were scrutinised, says Additional Director General of Police (CID) N. Sanjay 

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh on April 19 (Wednesday) conducted search operations at seven branches of Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited (MCFPL) across the State, said Additional Director General of Police (CID) N. Sanjay.

The search operations were undertaken as part of the investigation into the cases registered by the AP-CID against the seven branches of the MCFPL under various sections for alleged violations. During the searches, the book of accounts and electronic documents pertaining to the case were scrutinised, he said. 

The searches took place at the branches at Seethammapet in Visakhapatnam, Syamala Theatre in Rajamahendravaram, Narsigaraopeta in Eluru, Labbipet in Vijayawada, Arundalpet in Guntur, Sattenapalli Road in Narasaraopet and Lakshmi Nagar in Anantapur, said the CID officials.

“The investigation into the alleged violations in the records of MCFPL is on and further developments will be briefed in due course of time,” said Mr. Sanjay.

