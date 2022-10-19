Andhra Pradesh CID chief urges police officers to develop informant network to prevent human trafficking in State

A workshop on ‘Counter Human Trafficking Investigations’ organised by AP CID, NGOs Red Rope and Shield of the Children at ANU in Guntur

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 19, 2022 21:15 IST

Additional DG, AP CID, P.V. Sunil Kumar speaking at a workshop on ‘Counter Human Trafficking Investigations’ held at ANU in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Additional Director General (ADG), AP Crime Investigation Department (AP CID), P.V. Sunil Kumar urged police officers to develop informant network to prevent human trafficking in the State.

Mr. Kumar was speaking at a workshop on ‘Counter Human Trafficking Investigations’ jointly organised by AP CID and NGOs Red Rope and Shield of the Children at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on October 19 (Wednesday).

Mr. Kumar while explaining different types of trafficking cases, has asked the officers of the Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) to work with dedication to keep crime in check.

“Human trafficking is being done for bonded and child labour, organ trading, organised flesh trade and other purposes. However, trafficking cases in Andhra Pradesh are very low,” Mr. Kumar said.

Lead instructor, Prof. Jeff Blom, former US Police and Law Enforcement Officer, elucidated on the techniques to curb human trafficking through intelligence network system.

Founder and CEO, Shield of the Children, Leigh Alexander Scarborough, who is working on child rights and trafficking in Indonesia, explained the modus operandi of human trafficking gangs.

The ADG has asked the investigation officers to focus on forming Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs and conduct awareness programme in educational institutions.

CID, Women Protection Cell Superintendent of Police, K.G.V. Saritha has asked the officers to take measures to take measures to prevent human trafficking and provide necessary counselling for the victims.

AHTU officers and investigation teams from across the State participated in the workshop.

