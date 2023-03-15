ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: CID alerts ED, Income Tax, CBDT on ‘irregularities’ in Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited

March 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As the irregularities are of serious in nature, they need to be investigated by other agencies, says Andhra Pradesh CID Additional Director-General Sanjay

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), who are probing the alleged irregularities in the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, have alerted the agencies of various State and Central governments on the issue.

The Registration and Stamps and CID officials have been investigating the alleged illegal activities in the chit fund company for the last few months.

During their raids, the officials have detected that the company has been running deposit schemes illegally, diverting money to other companies and sister concerns, accepting huge amounts from the subscribers in violation of the Income Tax and other Acts.

On Wednesday, the CID officials alerted the Income Tax Department, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the DGPs, the Additional DGs of CID of Telangana and Karnataka, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office on the alleged financial irregularities and violation of various Acts.

“Investigation officers identified that there are multiple issues involved in the illegal financial activities of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited. As the irregularities were of serious in nature, and need to be investigated by other agencies, apart from CID, the preliminary findings of the investigation have been intimated to other specialised agencies,” said Additional Director-General of Police, AP CID, N. Sanjay.

The DGPs, Directors and Chairmen of the specialised investigation agencies were requested to examine the aspects falling in their jurisdiction for necessary action, he said in a release.

Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, has branch offices in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

