Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor’s annual loan plan set at ₹10,522 crore

Collector M. Hari Narayanan unveiling the Annual Loan Plan (2022-23) at a meeting with lead bankers at Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

June 19, 2022 01:31 IST

Priority areas will get a share of ₹7,997.07 crore, says Collector