Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor’s annual loan plan set at ₹10,522 crore

Priority areas will get a share of ₹7,997.07 crore, says Collector

Collector M. Hari Narayanan unveiling the Annual Loan Plan (2022-23) at a meeting with lead bankers at Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Collector M. Hari Narayanan said that the Annual Loan Plan for Chittoor district for the year 2022-23 was set at ₹10,522.67 crore.

He was unveiling the action plan report at a meeting with the bankers at the zonal level, including the Indian Bank and its subsidiary Sapthagiri Grameena Bank, and representatives of the NABARD, at Collectorate here on Saturday.

The Collector said that the priority areas would get a share of ₹7,997.07 crore, including ₹3,977 crore as crop loans. The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would be allocated ₹1,671 crore, besides the non-significant areas with ₹285 Crore. The other areas with secondary importance would be given the loans at ₹2,525.6 crore.

Mr. Hari Narayanan said that the target for the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for the financial year was ₹1,215.13 crore for 28,000 groups. This include ₹1,001.70 crore for 25,000 groups in the rural areas, and ₹213 crore for 3,000 groups in the urban areas.