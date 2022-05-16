Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor readies for ‘Ganga Jatara’ after a two-year lull

Large number of devotees expected to throng the festival

After having missed out on celebrating major festivals in the last two years due to the impact of COVID-19, denizens of Chittoor district are eagerly awaiting the Nadibazar Veedhi Gangamma Talli Jatara, scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police are expecting a huge throng of devotees from all over the district as well as neighbouring Tamil Nadu for the festival, and are making arrangements accordingly.

The hereditary ‘dharmakarta’ of the festival and former Chittoor MLA C.K. Babu and his spouse C.K. Lavanya are scheduled to initiate the pujas, followed by the Ambali ritual (made of rice, ragi, and curd) on Tuesday. Till midnight, devotees will be allowed for darshan and participation in the rituals.

Mr. Babu had arranged the display of the traditional jewels belonging to the presiding deity at a press meet and sought public cooperation for the smooth conduct of the event.

Already, hundreds of youth had hit the streets, clad in sarees. Traditional families also wore veshams (attires) as part of their vows. Enthusiastic public smeared in kumkum, gandham and viboothi went round the town, shouting celebratory slogans.

The Jatara will conclude on Wednesday evening, with the immersion of the idol of the Goddess at Kattamanchi tank, preceded by various feats of strength by the locals, such as pulling a lorry with hooks attached to their bodies.

The Shakti temples at Obanapalle, Santhapeta, Doddipalle, Murakambattu, Girimpeta, and Kondareddy Palle localities in and around Chittoor town will witness jataras simultaneously in their respective areas.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that 800 armed police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order under the Chittoor Municipal Corporation limits.

Special teams were formed to clear traffic snarls. Keeping in view the electrocution of a woman during a Ganga Jatara at Palamaner on Monday, the police had passed an order that no congregation would be allowed to go near the electric wires. The organisers of the jataras at various places in Chittoor were instructed to be cautious while undertaking illumination works. A few years ago, a photojournalist was killed in Chittoor during the Ganga Jatara.

Meanwhile, marking the Chittoor Ganga Jatara, hundreds of villages around Chittoor will also observe the festival at their respective places, offering traditional pujas at local temples. The devotees have welcomed the slight decline in temperature due to the sky remaining overcast for the past couple of days.