Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor police trace girl within hours of leaving her home for Bengaluru

Special team verifies CC camera footage, takes help of APSRTC crew in tracing her and ensuring her safe return

February 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy counselling the girl after she was brought back to Chittoor from Bengaluru.

A nine-year-old girl studying in Class 5 was traced by the police within hours of leaving her home recently.

Daughter of an AR constable working with the Transport Department, the girl had left her house at about 4.15 p.m. on Friday. She, however, left a letter stating that she was leaving for Bengaluru to visit their relative.

The girl’s father immediately alerted his higher officials, who in turn passed on the message to Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy.

Mr. Reddy immediately constituted a special team and alerted the police stations located up to Karnataka border to trace the girl and bring her back to Chittoor.

Upon verifying the CC camera footage, the police team found the girl moving towards the Palamaner bus stand from the MSR Circle.

On being contacted, officials of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) provided the police the contact numbers of all drivers and conductors of buses that had left for Bengaluru from Chittoor between 4.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

When contacted, one driver confirmed that a girl was travelling by his bus without either the parents or an escort, and forwarded her photograph to the police team on WhatsApp.

A police officer then advised the driver to hand over the girl to a relative of his at K.R. Puram on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Personnel of the Transport Department and the police left for Bengaluru and brought the girl back to Chitoor on Saturday. Later, Mr. Rishant Reddy counselled the girl , gave her chocolates, and handed her over to her parents. He also announced a cash reward to the police team that was able to trace the girl quickly.

