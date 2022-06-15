Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor police to act tough on drunken driving

Special drives on weekends, hike in fines and jail term mooted

The Chittoor district police have mooted special drives on weekends to curb the menace of drunken driving, in addition to random and regular checks.

In the past two days, around 191 persons found to be driving under the influence of alcohol were slapped with challans ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, while 34 persons were given a jail term from 3 to 7 days in Chittoor, Nagari and Palamaner sub-divisions.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media here on Tuesday that as the number of drunken driving cases was on the rise, the weekend special drives had been mooted, and it would continue for the next few months. Night patrolling on the highways would also be intensified, he added.

“There was no seriousness among the drivers when the fines were nominal. Now, the fines have been hiked up to ₹5,000, and the jail term will go up to a week. The courts are also serious in awarding the sentences. Once a sentence is given in a drunken driving case, there is no question of getting bail,” the Deputy SP said.

The officer added that the police teams would also intensify the campaign to sensitise the public on the importance of wearing a helmet. In the majority of fatal accidents involving two-wheelers, the riders do not have their helmets on, he said.