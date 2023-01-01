ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor police arrest 2,533 persons in 2022 in crackdown on ganja and liquor smuggling activities

January 01, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHITTOOR

Special teams formed to check inter-State crimes: SP

K. Umashanker

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy addressing a press conference in Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

In the crackdown on liquor smuggling and ganja peddling activities, the Chittoor district police arrested 2,533 persons in 2022 and destroyed contraband worth several crores of rupees in 2022.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy told the media in Chittoor on Saturday that special teams were formed with personnel drawn from Palamaner, Chittoor, and Nagari sub-divisions to intensify surveillance to check inter-State crimes.

“Special focus on tackling the menace of brewing of illicit liquor brought good results with 112 villages getting declared green zone. Several villagers and youth showed the willingness to not engage in illegal activities anymore. We are helping them find alternative sources of livelihood,” the SP said.

Mr. Rishant Reddy said that there was a decline in redsanders smuggling cases in the district in 2022 when compared to the previous years. He said that 98 persons were arrested in 22 cases, while 15.7 tonnes of logs worth about ₹10 crore were seized.

The SP said there was also a substantial decline in the number of cases of rape and murder cases in 2022. But there was a spike in the casualties involving road mishaps.

“The year 2022 saw strengthening of surveillance to prevent crimes against women and cyber-crimes. Several victims are coming forward to register cases. We raised awareness on safety aspects among women,” Mr. Rishant Reddy said, adding that the district saw a record number of DIsha app downloads.

The SP said all police stations were equipped with a two-way communication CC cameras at reception centers, and top priority was given to visible and preventive policing to create a police-friendly atmosphere.

On a side note, the SP said the police personnel in the district would be celebrating the New Year Day in a novel way. “Our personnel will visit old-age homes, welfare hostels and hospitals and arrange community luncheons for inmates, besides taking up charity activities for the needy,” he said.

The police have stepped up patrolling on the national highways and arterial junctions to take on the menace of drunken driving on the occasion of New Year celebrations.

