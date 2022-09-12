Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor Kannan school celebrates diamond jubilee

Over 500 members of alumni association take part in celebrations

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
September 12, 2022 20:09 IST

Alumni members, who are in their 70s now, being felicitated at the diamond jubilee celebrations of B.S. Kannan Government School in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The B.S. Kannan Government High School, popularly known as Chittoor Kannan School, celebrated its diamond jubilee in Chittoor on Monday.

Over 500 members of the alumni association, including those in their late 70s, took part in the celebrations, which also marked the annual meet of the association.

The school was established by philanthropist couple B.C. Subramanya Chetti and Amma Kannammal in memory of their son B.S. Kannan, a few weeks before India’s independence on July 19, 1947.

The school that began with the strength of 28 students grew to over 1,000 in a decade. Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba inaugurated three additional classroom blocks here in September 1958.

Famed film stars, including Sivaji Ganesan and Vyjayanthimala, had visited the school and contributed to the construction of new blocks. In 1964, the school was upgraded to the higher secondary level, followed by construction of a junior college in 1970.

Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu, who launched the celebrations, said that the 75-year-old school had become an integral part of the society in Chittoor, and has produced several intellectuals, political leaders, and social workers.

“To this day, the school continues to enjoy the confidence of parents and students. Many of the alumni made it big in their lives and made their presence in the U.S., UK, Gulf, and South East Asian countries,” he said.

Social worker P. Parthasarathy Naidu (78), known as Chittoor Gandhi, who sponsored the celebrations, said that the campus had become a temple to most of the senior citizens who visit daily.

“There has been a unique comradery between the alumni and teachers for over three generations. They continue to enjoy a special bond with each other,” he said.

The organisers arranged cultural events, attended by students, parents, and the alumni with their family members.

