Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor constable receives NCRB award

December 19, 2022 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - CHITTOOR

A Chittoor-based constable, V.J. Bhaskar, has received the Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System Award from the National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB) in recognition of his contribution to the criminal investigation.

Mr. Bhaskar, who is working with the core team of the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB), is one of the three personnel from Andhra Pradesh to receive the award for the year 2022.

The award was presented during the valedictory session of the NCRB’s Conference on Criminal Tracking Network System and Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System in New Delhi on December 16.

Superintendent of Police (Chittoor) Y. Rishant Reddy told the media here on Sunday that the NCRB has been giving awards to police personnel across the country in recognition of their services in investigations for the last three years.

Additional SP P. Jagadish, Deputy SPs K. Srinivasa Murthy, K. Srinivasulu Reddy, Nageswara Rao, and N. Sudhakar Reddy congratulated Mr. Bhaskar on the occasion.

