ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor Collector receives Best Election Officer Award

January 26, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan receiving the Best Election Officer Award from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at 13th National Voters Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan has been adjudged the Best District Election Officer in Andhra Pradesh as the district stood first in the State with 89.14% completion of the process of linking the Aadhaar card to the voter card.

On the occasion of the 13th National Voters’ Day celebrations on January 25(Wednesday), Mr. Hari Narayanan received the award from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at a function organised in Vijayawada.

Chief Secretary to Government Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, and others participated in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US