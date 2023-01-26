Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor Collector receives Best Election Officer Award

January 26, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - CHITTOOR

Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan has been adjudged the Best District Election Officer in Andhra Pradesh as the district stood first in the State with 89.14% completion of the process of linking the Aadhaar card to the voter card.

On the occasion of the 13th National Voters’ Day celebrations on January 25(Wednesday), Mr. Hari Narayanan received the award from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at a function organised in Vijayawada.

Chief Secretary to Government Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, and others participated in the event.