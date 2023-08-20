Andhra Pradesh children unable to attend schools told to rely on open schools

August 20, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash on Saturday said education was the key to a life of dignity and self-reliance.

During his visit to Government Degree College in Sri Satya Sai district’s Kadiri to assess the functioning of the Skill Development Centre there, he said students who lived at a distance from educational institutions but are interested in pursuing studies could enrol in Class 10 and Intermediate course offered by Andhra Pradesh Open School Society. He directed the officials to impart skill development courses to interested students.

Director of A.P. Open School Society and additional state project director of Samagra Shiksha K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy; Kadapa regional joint director M.V. Krishna Reddy; district education officer U. Meenakshi; Satya Sai District skill development and open school district coordinators Ayub and M. Lazar; and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.