HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh children unable to attend schools told to rely on open schools

August 20, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash on Saturday said education was the key to a life of dignity and self-reliance.

During his visit to Government Degree College in Sri Satya Sai district’s Kadiri to assess the functioning of the Skill Development Centre there, he said students who lived at a distance from educational institutions but are interested in pursuing studies could enrol in Class 10 and Intermediate course offered by Andhra Pradesh Open School Society. He directed the officials to impart skill development courses to interested students.

Director of A.P. Open School Society and additional state project director of Samagra Shiksha K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy; Kadapa regional joint director M.V. Krishna Reddy; district education officer U. Meenakshi; Satya Sai District skill development and open school district coordinators Ayub and M. Lazar; and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.