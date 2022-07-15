Andhra Pradesh: Child suffering bland white garland syndrome gets new lease of life

Toddler from West Godavari operated at Ramesh Hospitals

Doctors at Ramesh Hospitals gave a new lease of life to a child after a successful surgery for Anomalous Left Coronary from Pulmonary Artery (ALCAPA) or bland white garland syndrome, a rare congenital disease of the heart in which left coronary artery arises from the pulmonary artery instead of aorta.

Medical Director of the hospital Pavuluri Srinivas along with paediatric cardiologists Dr. Jyothi Prakash Reddy, Dr. Vasudev and Dr. Murtaza Kamal addressed a press conference on Thursday.

Dr. Srinivas said Bindu, a three-year-old girl from West Godavari district, approached the hospital with the rare condition and by the time of her admission to the hospital, only 10% of her left ventricle was functioning due to a bulge. He said such a condition is reported in only one in three lakh people.

The doctors, along with Dr. Ch. Bharath Siddhartha from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and anaesthesiologist Dr. Chaya successfully performed the surgery. The health of the child is stable now, he said.