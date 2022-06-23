Andhra Pradesh child rights panel urges police to probe cases related to minor girls discreetly

K Srinivasa Rao June 23, 2022 05:49 IST

The details of suspected victims and families should not be disclosed at any level since their honour should be protected

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Kesali Apparao interacting with police officials at Disha Police Statuon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Chairman Kesali Apparao on Wednesday suggested that police officials conduct inquiry in cases related to minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and harassed, in a discreet manner. Along with the Commission member Gondu Sitaram, he held a meeting with police officials in Disha Police Station of Vizianagaram. He said that the details of suspected victims and families should not be disclosed at any level since their honour should be protected in accordance to the guidelines of the Commission. “Police officials should put the victims in a comfortable position. The details should be gathered smoothly since they are already scared with abuse and harassment. The inquiry should be done in a discreet manner,” Mr. Apparao said. Later, he visited Maharaja Vizianagaram Government Hospital and inquired about the facilities in the paediatric ward.



