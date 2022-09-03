Andhra Pradesh: Child rights panel to act tough against schools violating RTE Act

Recognised private and unaided schools are mandated to allot 25% seats to EWS students under the Act, says APSCPCR Chairman

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 03, 2022 18:21 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) will take measures for implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, also known as Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

“Though the Act has come into force several years ago, it is not being implemented properly in the State. The commission will visit private schools, enquire about the implementation of the Act, and take suo motu action against the institutions that have failed to adhere to the norms,” commission Chairman K. Appa Rao has said.

“All the recognised private and unaided schools in the State affiliated to the Central, State, or other Boards, should allot 25% seats to the socially- disadvantaged and economically weaker section (EWS) students under Section 12 (1) (C) of the Act,” Mr. Appa Rao told The Hindu on Saturday.

The Act provides for free and compulsory education to all the children aged between six and 14. The school managements are mandated to maintain the data of the students allotted seats under Act and submit the same to the government.

“More than 10,000 private and unaided schools are there in the State, and if the managements implement the Act, more than 50,000 students will have access to free and compulsory education,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

The managements should display the provisions of the RTE Act and the list of students who have been allotted seats under it on the notice board, he said.

“Members of the commission will inspect the schools, verify the records, and conduct review meetings with the School Education Department officials on implementation of the Act. District Education Officers (DEOs), Deputy DEOs and Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) should visit the schools and initiate steps for implementation of the Act,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

“The commission will soon conduct a meeting on the Act with the officers concerned and initiate action against the managements that have failed to implement it,” he warned.

The commission would also enquire about the appointment of qualified teachers, teacher-student ratio and fee particulars, besides inspecting the infrastructure such as drinking water, toilets, and buildings provided, he added.

