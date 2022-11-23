Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Commission to review implementation of PM-CARES for Children scheme

November 23, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) will review the implementation of the PM-CARES for Children scheme in the State as a part of which support is being extended to the children who have lost their one or both parents to COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Central government is extending support to 322 orphans and providing scholarships to 7,947 children who have lost one of their parents to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. The process of sanctioning scholarships is on for about 1,500 children,” said APSCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

As a part of the scheme, a financial help of ₹10 lakh is being extended to each orphan child, apart from a medical insurance of ₹5 lakh, accommodation and education. Children aged below 18 years are eligible for the scheme, and the beneficiary can claim the amount after attaining 23 years, he said.

For the children who have lost one of their parents to COVID-19, a financial help of ₹500 per month is being provided. Besides, education and accommodation are being provided to the children up to three years, said APSCPCR member T. Adi Lakshmi.

The Revenue, Women Development and Child Welfare and the Education Department officials have been instructed to monitor the implementation of the scheme and take care of the orphan children, said Mr. Appa Rao.

“The scheme is being implemented for the last one year. The children have been admitted to government, aided and private schools, and the interest amount should be utilised for the beneficiaries. If the children are staying with their blood relatives, the Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs), Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), WD&CW Project Directors and the District Education Officers (DEOs) concerned should monitor education, health and welfare of the children,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

The APSCPCR will conduct review meetings with the officers concerned in all districts, and enquire about the health, welfare and education of the beneficiaries, said Ms. Adi Lakshmi.

“The APSCPCR will enquire, whether the children are facing any harassment, health problems, and the money sanctioned for the beneficiaries are being utilised properly,” said APSCPCR member G. Seetaram.