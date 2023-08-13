ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh child rights commission orders probe into death of girl in leopard attack on Tirumala temple footpath

August 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TTD and government department officials have been instructed to submit a report within a week, says APSCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The officials have been told to submit the details about whether metal fences, electrification, CCTVs, security and alert systems are in place along the footpath leading to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has ordered an inquiry into the death of a six-year-old girl on the Alipiri footpath leading to Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on August 11 night.

The girl, Lakshita, hailing from Pothyreddipalem village in Nellore district, was reportedly mauled to death by a leopard near Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple when she, along with her parents, was trekking to the Tirumala hills. Her body was found in the forests nearby on August 12.

Expressing concern over the incident, APSCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao has directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), forest, police and revenue officials concerned to submit a report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was the second such incident reported from the footpath leading to Tirumala temple. A six-year-old boy, Koushik, hailing from Kurnool district, was attacked by a leopard on June 22 when he was going to the temple to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. However, the boy survived with critical injuries escaped,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Instructions were issued to the officials to explain about the measures taken to prevent such incidents on the footpath leading to the Tirumala temple after the boy was attacked in June, he told The Hindu on August 13 ( Sunday).

“The officers will submit a detailed report on the incident within a week,” the SCPCR Chairman said.

The officials have been instructed to submit the details about whether metal fences and proper electrification, security and alert systems are in place and the number of CCTVs installed along the footpath leading to the Tirumala temple. The officials have also told to explain why the attack on the girl was not captured in the cameras, Mr. Appa Rao said.

“Public address systems should be arranged along the footpath route to alert devotees during exigency,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US