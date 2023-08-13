Andhra Pradesh child rights commission orders probe into death of girl in leopard attack on Tirumala temple footpath

August 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has ordered an inquiry into the death of a six-year-old girl on the Alipiri footpath leading to Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on August 11 night.

The girl, Lakshita, hailing from Pothyreddipalem village in Nellore district, was reportedly mauled to death by a leopard near Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple when she, along with her parents, was trekking to the Tirumala hills. Her body was found in the forests nearby on August 12.

Expressing concern over the incident, APSCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao has directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), forest, police and revenue officials concerned to submit a report.

“This was the second such incident reported from the footpath leading to Tirumala temple. A six-year-old boy, Koushik, hailing from Kurnool district, was attacked by a leopard on June 22 when he was going to the temple to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. However, the boy survived with critical injuries escaped,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Instructions were issued to the officials to explain about the measures taken to prevent such incidents on the footpath leading to the Tirumala temple after the boy was attacked in June, he told The Hindu on August 13 ( Sunday).

“The officers will submit a detailed report on the incident within a week,” the SCPCR Chairman said.

The officials have been instructed to submit the details about whether metal fences and proper electrification, security and alert systems are in place and the number of CCTVs installed along the footpath leading to the Tirumala temple. The officials have also told to explain why the attack on the girl was not captured in the cameras, Mr. Appa Rao said.

“Public address systems should be arranged along the footpath route to alert devotees during exigency,” he added.

