Andhra Pradesh child rights commission member asks Old GGH authorities to improve hygiene

APSCPCR member Bathula Padmavathi enquires about the facilities available and healthcare services being provided in the hospital

December 22, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member Bathula Padmavathi expressed concern over the poor hygienic conditions in the maternity ward of the Old Government General Hospital (GGH) here on December 22 (Friday).

Ms. Padmavathi, during a surprise visit to the Old GGH, inspected the maternity ward, feeding room, counselling room and children’s ward, and enquired about the facilities.

She enquired with hospital Superintendent Dr. Vinay and Deputy RMO Nageswara Rao about the number of out-patients and in-patients being attended to, and surgeries, deliveries done at the hospital every day.

Dr. Vinay said that about 350 patients were visiting the hospital daily, of which 50 patients were pregnant women.

Dr. Indira Kumari said 63 infants, including a few low-weight babies, were undergoing treatment in the neonatal ward. In all, 12 doctors including PG doctors are treating the babies round the clock, she said.

Ms. Padmavathi visited the incubators and enquired about the procedure being followed to prevent swapping of babies.

Dr. Sowjanya said that tags were being tied to the hands of the infants and the footprints were being taken on the case sheets to avoid missing and swapping cases.

Finding two patients sharing a bed, the Commission sought to know the reasons.

Dr. Nageswara Rao explained that the hospital had only 150 beds and the number of patients was increasing. “The problem will be solved once the construction of the emergency ward is completed,” he said.

Ms. Padmavathi asked Dr.Anusha Kumari to ensure that hygiene was maintained in the wards to prevent infection. She also interacted with the patients and enquired about the drinking water, food and other facilities available at the the Old GGH.

