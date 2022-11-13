Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Commission chairman calls for strengthening of district Child Labour Committees

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Kesali Apparao urged the State government to strengthen the Collectors-led district-level Child Labour (prevention) Committees to achieve 100% eradication of child labour in the State.

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy along with Mr. Apparao, released posters on child labour and child marriages in the State to create awareness.

“We are planning to request the government to provide guidelines to all ward secretariats to verify the age of the bride and groom to prevent child marriages, especially in rural areas. The parents and others have to submit age proofs of the bride and bridegroom,” he added.

“Illegal adoptions have become another menace in the State. Such adoptions will lead to many complications for the children if their biological parents launch legal battles for them. That is why the rules of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) should be strictly adhered to. We held awareness programmes over this issue in 20 out of the 26 districts in the State,“ said Mr. Apparao.

He urged parents to play a proactive role in the effective implementation of child rights. “Child rights are given utmost priority in countries abroad. The rules there are stringent but unfortunately, such is not the case with India. However, the Commission will explain the procedure to implement the Child Rights to the officers by conducting awareness programmes frequently,” he added.

Mr. Apparao said that many children became child labourers after losing their parents to COVID-19 and other diseases. On the eve of Children’s Day on November 14, he said that the provision of proper food and education is the perfect gift for a child’s bright future. He said that the Commission would take steps for the effective implementation of child rights by holding awareness programmes frequently with the support of stakeholders.