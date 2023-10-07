ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh child-rights body warns of action against those engaging children in public meetings, rallies, protests

October 07, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) on Saturday warned political parties against engaging children in public meetings, dharnas, protests, rallies and speeches.

In a statement, the commission said it has come to its notice that some political parties were engaging children in public meetings and rallies.

SCPCR chairman K. Appa Rao said some political parties provoked children to give speeches against rival politicians. He warned of strict action if child-right laws were violated.

