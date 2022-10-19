Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Body chief urges CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct Children’s Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT
Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao has urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to celebrate Children’s Day on November 14 at Visakhapatnam
In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister, Mr. Rao said the people of North Coastal districts, particularly the children, will be happy if the celebrations are conducted at Visakhapatnam.
The Commission Chairman urged the Chief Minister to give directions to the concerned officers for organising the celebrations in Visakhapatnam.
Children’s Day was not celebrated for the last two years due to COVID-19, and the SCPCR is planning to organise the celebrations on a grand scale this year, Mr. Rao said.