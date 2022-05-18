Andhra Pradesh: Chief Secretary stresses on efficient delivery of welfare schemes 

He further insists on according top priority to achieving Sustainable Development Goals stipulated by NITI Aayog

He further insists on according top priority to achieving Sustainable Development Goals stipulated by NITI Aayog

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Wednesday discussed the implementation of the decisions taken in his previous meeting with the Secretaries of various departments, efforts being made to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), steps taken to enhance cyber security, and the manner in which the AP Online Legal Case Management System (APOLCMS) was functional.

Mr. Sharma told the secretaries to focus on effective execution of development works and efficient delivery of welfare schemes.

In the meeting, Mr. Sharma also took stock of the works taken up under the Nadu-Nedu programme, skill development initiatives, and construction of / repairs to national highways and roads in the purview of the Panchayat Raj Department, among other projects.

Referring to the APOLCMS, he said it was an useful tool to deal with the pending legal cases efficiently on a priority basis, and ordered that the liaison officers in all departments should do monitoring every day in order to facilitate prompt filing of counters by the Secretaries in courts. This would help reduce pendency of cases in courts, he observed.

Top priority should be given to achieving the SDGs stipulated by the NITI Aayog, which set 415 specific targets. The officials concerned ought to follow the standard operating procedures in this regard, he added.