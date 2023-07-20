HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary reviews works taken up by Biodiversity Conservation Society

July 20, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has initiated various works at a cost of ₹8 crore through the A.P. Biodiversity Conservation Society, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said.

Chairing the society’s Steering Committee meeting at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Wednesday, Mr. Jawahar Reddy reviewed the progress of the works undertaken so far. The society had undertaken works worth ₹6 crore during the previous year, he added.

Calling for protection of wild animals from getting electrocuted, Mr. Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to establish fodder plants to feed the animals.

In his address, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Y. Madhusudhan Reddy said the Forest Department had, in the recent past, established eight base camps, removed silt from ponds, placed elephant trackers and camera traps, and provided compensation to the victims of attack by wild animals.

“The department aims at digging solar borewells, installing pump-sets and arranging solar fencing this year at a cost of ₹80 crore. The department will also develop fodder plots in 75 hectares, install CCTV cameras, camera traps,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.