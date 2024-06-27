Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar’s tenure extended for six months

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India has extended the tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad for a period of six months from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

The State government sent a proposal for extension of his service on June 16 to the Centre. In response, Bhupinder Pal Singh, Under-Secretary to the Government of India, in an order maintained that as per Rule 16 (1) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the services are being extended for six months.

Mr. Kumar was scheduled to retire by the end of June upon attaining superannuation. However, the State government requested the Central government to extend his services as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had appointed him to the post of Chief Secretary just before taking oath of office.

