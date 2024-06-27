ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar’s tenure extended for six months

Updated - June 27, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 06:42 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Secretary’s tenure was extended by the Central government at the request of the State government.  | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India has extended the tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad for a period of six months from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

The State government sent a proposal for extension of his service on June 16 to the Centre. In response, Bhupinder Pal Singh, Under-Secretary to the Government of India, in an order maintained that as per Rule 16 (1) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the services are being extended for six months.

Mr. Kumar was scheduled to retire by the end of June upon attaining superannuation. However, the State government requested the Central government to extend his services as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had appointed him to the post of Chief Secretary just before taking oath of office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US