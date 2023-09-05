Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy prays at Mantralayam

September 05, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - KURNOOL

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy offered prayers at the famous shrine of Sri Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam in the district on Monday. He was accorded a traditional reception by the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt authorities when he arrived along with his family members, to participate in the 352nd Raghavendra Swamy Aradhanotsavams.

After offering prayers at the Moola Brindavan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy, Dr. Jawahar Reddy also called on the mutt’s pontiff Sri Subudendra Theertha Swamy and received his blessings. The seer also presented a sacred cloth, ‘Sesha Vastram,’ and a statuette of Sri Raghavendra Swamy to the Chief Secretary. Earlier, he prayed at the shrine of the folk goddess Manchalamma.

Adoni Sub-Collector Abhishek Kumar and Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth formally received Dr. Jawahar Reddy on his arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT