HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy prays at Mantralayam

After offering prayers at the Moola Brindavan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy, Dr. Jawahar Reddy also called on the mutt’s pontiff Sri Subudendra Theertha Swamy and received his blessings.

September 05, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - KURNOOL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy receiving the blessings of the mutts’s pontiff Sri Subudendra Theertha Swamy at Mantryalayam temple in Kurnool district on Monday.

Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy receiving the blessings of the mutts’s pontiff Sri Subudendra Theertha Swamy at Mantryalayam temple in Kurnool district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy offered prayers at the famous shrine of Sri Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam in the district on Monday. He was accorded a traditional reception by the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt authorities when he arrived along with his family members, to participate in the 352nd Raghavendra Swamy Aradhanotsavams.

After offering prayers at the Moola Brindavan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy, Dr. Jawahar Reddy also called on the mutt’s pontiff Sri Subudendra Theertha Swamy and received his blessings. The seer also presented a sacred cloth, ‘Sesha Vastram,’ and a statuette of Sri Raghavendra Swamy to the Chief Secretary. Earlier, he prayed at the shrine of the folk goddess Manchalamma.

Adoni Sub-Collector Abhishek Kumar and Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth formally received Dr. Jawahar Reddy on his arrival.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.