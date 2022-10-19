Andhra Pradesh government chief secretary Sameer Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad due to a heart ailment for which he is receiving treatment. However, his condition is stable and is likely to be discharged soon, according to an official release.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary hospitalised, condition stable
Sameer Sharma, the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh hospitalised due to heart ailment
