Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary for speedy execution of infra works on Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed the officials of the Industries Department, A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), A.P. Road Development Corporation (APRDC) and AP-Transco to expedite the infrastructure creation on the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) with focus on the expansion of roads and provision of basic amenities i.e. land, electricity and water for industries.

Addressing the 5th Steering Committee meeting of the VCIC Development Program at the Secretariat on August 29, Thursday, Mr. Prasad said that several companies were evincing interest in setting up their units on the VCIC keeping in view its strategic location and superior multi-modal connectivity, and all possible support should be extended to them, lest they should be discouraged from making it VCIC their destination.

He stressed the need for the submission of monthly and daily progress reports of physical and financial goals, which would be presented to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to have funds sanctioned by it on time.

Secretary to Government (Industries & Commerce) N. Yuvraj gave a presentation on the progress of works in VCIC and said out of 11 industrial corridors in the country, three were connected with Andhra Pradesh, namely VCIC and Chennai-Bangalore and Bangalore-Hyderabad Industrial Corridors. Special CS (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner of Industries Cherukuri Sreedhar, APIIC MD M. Abhishikth Kishore and other officials were present.

