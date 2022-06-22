Andhra Pradesh: Chief Secretary discusses welfare schemes with SBI CGM

State Bank of India (SBI) Amaravati Circle Chief General Manager (CGM) Naveen Chandra Jha met Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Mr. Jha took charge as the CGM recently.

Mr. Sharma discussed various welfare schemes, particularly those meant for farmers and women being implemented by the government, with Mr. Jha and sought his cooperation for the successful delivery of schemes which have bank linkages.

Mr. Jha said his bank would extend all possible support to the government.

Ex-officio secretary (finance) K.V.V. Satyanarayana and senior officials of the SBI were present on the occasion.