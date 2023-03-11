Andhra Pradesh: Chief Secretary directs officials to make fool-proof arrangements for Intermediate examinations

March 11, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has directed the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and officials of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to make fool-proof arrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to April 4, with due focus on preventing malpractices.

Drinking water

In a review meeting at his camp office here on Saturday, Mr. Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to closely monitor the conduct of the examinations through the State and district-level control rooms, and to make medical and health officers, first-aid kits and drinking water available at the examination centres keeping in view the imminent rise in day temperatures, and to have an ambulance on standby for every 20 to 25 centres.

Due priority should be given to arranging APSRTC buses to transport the students to examination centres, he said.

Curbs on photocopy shops

The Chief Secretary told the Police Department to provide tight security at the examination centres, including by mobile patrolling units, and to ensure that no photocopying shop was open during the conduct of the examinations. Similarly, the Discoms should see to it that there were no disruptions in power supply.

The BIE officials told the Chief Secretary that a total of 10,03,674 students (4,84,012 for the first year and 5,19,662 for the second year) had registered themselves for the examinations, which would be held at 1,489 centres from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

BIE Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu and Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar were present, while Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash and APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao participated in the deliberations virtually.