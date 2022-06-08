Andhra Pradesh: Chief Secretary chairs meeting on monsoon preparedness 

Focus on strengthening reservoirs and tanks, officials told

Focus on strengthening reservoirs and tanks, officials told

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma instructed officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and other departments concerned to be prepared to tackle the impact of floods during the southwest monsoon.

Taking stock of the monsoon preparedness at a meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Sharma said that while the monsoon was delayed slightly, it was expected to bring copious rains in the second half of June.

Officials should, therefore, prepare an action plan to prevent loss of lives and damage to properties, he said.

“Focus should be laid on strengthening reservoirs and tanks which could breach due to heavy rains, and proper functioning of sluice gates must be ensured,” the Chief Secretary said.

Mr. Sharma instructed SDMA Director B.R. Ambedkar to develop a mobile application that facilitates instant dissemination of information in the aftermath of a calamity, so that officials could respond in time, and to keep lifesaving equipment ready.

Participating in a meeting through video conference, Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Shashibhushan Kumar said that chief engineers have already been instructed to ensure that the gates of dams and reservoirs are in proper working order so that there is no threat to life or property due to flooding.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Director General of Vigilance Sankha Brata Bagchi, SDMA executive director Nagaraju and ISRO scientist Karuna Sagar attended the meeting.