Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary asks officials to fill vacancies in departments on temporary basis

February 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

K.S. Jawahar Reddy asks the department Secretaries to implement e-office system in a full-fledged manner

V Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has asked the officials concerned to fill the vacancies in various departments, ward and village secretariats on a temporary basis through rationalisation of the existing staff or by giving promotions to the eligible employees or making them in-charges, before the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) takes up the recruitment drive. 

In a review meeting with the Secretaries of all departments on February 16 (Thursday), Mr. Jawahar Reddy said steps should be taken for declaring probation of the employees working in ward and village secretariats, and details of the vacancies of Group-I and II level posts must be furnished to the General Administration Department (GAD) to facilitate recruitment as per the guidelines without delay.

He further asked the Secretaries to implement the e-office system (e-receipts, e-dispatch etc.) in a full-fledged manner, and provide replies to the questions sent by the Members of the Legislative Council and the Assembly, during the upcoming sessions. 

Mr. Jawahar Reddy ordered that the ACB and vigilance cases should be closely monitored and resolved at the earliest, and counters filed promptly through the Andhra Pradesh Online Legal Case Management System in cases pending in the High Court and other courts.

He also asked the Secretaries to meet the employees’ demands which have no financial implications as early as possible. 

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
