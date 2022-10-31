Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers asks HoDs to visit village and ward secretariats twice a month

There should be a constant vigil on the functioning of village secretariats by the mandal-level officials, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the heads of various departments to inspect the village and ward secretariats twice a month to ensure their effective functioning in the process of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During a review meeting on SDGs held on October 31, the Chief Minister asked the HoDs to visit at least two secretariats in a month to examine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and revise them wherever necessary while maintaining and updating the monthly records of the goals achieved using technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the need for considering the village and ward secretariats as a ‘driving force and make the staff involved in achieving the SDGs’.

“There should be a constant vigil on the functioning of village secretariats by the mandal-level officials. Joint Collectors and Collectors should ensure the effective maintenance of records to know where we stand when it come to achieving the goals,” said the Chief Minister .

Underscoring the importance of maintaining vigil and safeguarding the Aadhaar-linked data, he said it would make the staff accountable.

Citing the goals of reducing anaemia under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes, he said that responsibility did not end with the implementation of the schemes. The Village Secretariats should also find out whether nutritious food is being supplied to women, while monitoring their health condition periodically, he said.

Underlining the fact that no other State in the country was spending as much money as Andhra Pradesh on education, agriculture, women and child welfare, the Chief Minister asked the officials to own up the institutions and streamline their functioning for achieving the SDGs.

He asked the officials to ensure zero dropout rate in schools by monitoring the attendance of students regularly and discussing the issue with parents if absence is noticed for more than three days.

“The government has introduced several reforms in education such as English as medium of instruction schools to make modern education accessible to the poor. Yet, a section of the media is vehemently opposing this for their selfish goals,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Referring to the conditions laid down for marriages under the Kalyanamastu scheme such as minimum educational qualification of tenth class while the bridegrooms and brides should cross the age of 21 and 18 respectively, the Chief Minister said it would help increase literacy and prevent child marriages.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special CS (Finance) S.S. Rawat, Special CS (Village and Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain, Special CS (School Education) B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M. Ravi Chandra, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta, Planning Secretary Vijayakumar, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner (Basic Infrastructure in Schools) Katamaneni Bhaskar, Commissioner (Municipal Administration) Praveen Kumar, Director (Medical and Health) J. Nivas, Swatchh Andhra Corporation MD P. Sampath Kumar, Director (Women and Child Welfare) A. Siri and Director (Midday Meal Scheme ) Nidhi Meena were among those present in the review meeting.