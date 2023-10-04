Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan to attend meeting in Delhi on Left-wing extremism

October 04, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on Thursday (October 5). He will stay at Janpath on Thursday night and attend a meeting on Left-wing extremism scheduled to be conducted at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy will also attend the meeting.

Mr. Jagan is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers during his stay in New Delhi. His tour schedule is yet to be finalised.

The Chief Minister would take up pending State issues with the Union Ministers, including those related to State bifurcation, the Polavaram irrigation project, the construction of a steel plant in YSR Kadapa district and financial assistance for new medical colleges, sources said.

It may be recalled that Mr. Jagan met Mr. Modi in December 2022 and listed out the demands of the State, and requested him to resolve issues that have remained unattended for the last eight years after the State bifurcation.

He met the Prime Minister and other Union ministers in March and July this year. He met the Union Home Minister in July, nearly a month after Mr. Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda criticised the State government over alleged corruption, at separate public meetings in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati respectively. Many speculated that it was the BJP’s first step towards forming an alliance with the TDP. The BJP-YSRCP relations, however, did not strain thereafter.

Now, Mr. Jagan is expected to discuss various issues, including the arrest of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently lodged in a prison relating to skill development scam.

With the general elections and Assembly elections due in less than a year, Mr. Jagan’s Delhi meeting is likely to revolve predominantly around political strategies and alliances, overshadowing discussions on policies and administrative matters, sources say.

