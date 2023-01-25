Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wants multi-tier system in Animal Husbandry Department to ensure quality services to livestock

January 25, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Animal Husbandry Department officials to take the necessary steps to introduce a multi-tier system to bring uniformity in the department, which would help extend quality services to the people.

Chairing a review meeting on January 25 (Wednesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the system introduced in the Medical and Health Department was yielding the desired results. “The government has set up two Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in every mandal and a Village Clinic at every village secretariat. A similar system can be introduced in the Animal Husbandry Department. But it needs a comprehensive plan,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to initiate measures to strengthen the animal husbandry wing at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) by enhancing the operational capabilities of veterinary assistants similar to the village clinic which consists of an ANM and ASHA worker. “Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be developed and implemented to ensure that one or two volunteers extend support to veterinary assistants at the RBKs,” said the Chief Minister.

Stressing the need for providing training to all dairy farmers at the Milk Societies in partnership with Amul, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to ensure that the quality of milk was improved and chemical-free. Steps should be initiated to ensure that all animals get health cards with the help of modern technology for proper monitoring of the services being extended to the livestock, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that steps were being taken to fill 4,765 vacant posts and restart the Chittoor Dairy as part of the Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme. He asked the officials to get ready for it in two weeks.

Fishing harbours

Reviewing the progress of fishing harbours, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that each fishing harbour would help generate ₹1,000 crore in economic activity every year and fishermen need not migrate to other States. He also asked the officials to take steps to ensure that the role of middlemen was eliminated in aquaculture sector by purchasing aqua products through RBKs.

Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Seediri Appala Raju, Andhra Pradesh Agri Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Special Chief Sescretary (Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development) Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, Fisheries Commissioner K. Kanna Babu, A.P. Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD A. Babu, Animal Husbandry Director R. Amarendra Kumar and other officials were present in the meeting.