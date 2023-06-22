ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister virtually inaugurates ₹100-crore palm oil refinery in Eluru district

June 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - ELURU

Set up by Godrej Agrovet Limited, the refinery will be accessible to nearly 17,000 palm oil farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, says Eluru district Collector  

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 22 (Thursday) virtually inaugurated the ₹100-crore palm oil refinery set up by the Godrej Agrovet Limited at Chintapalli village of Chintalapudi mandal in Eluru district.

The project includes a 400-tonne capacity palm oil refinery and a 200-tonne capacity solvent extraction unit.

Addressing the media after inauguration of the refinery, district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said the refinery would be accessible to nearly 17,000 palm oil farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“The refinery will offer at least 120 direct and nearly 8,000 indirect employment opportunities,” said Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh.

Chintalapudi MLA U. Eliza said that the Assembly segment was one of the largest palm oil producer in the State.

