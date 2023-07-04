Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister urges Telugu diaspora to be party to development of State

July 04, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the Telugu NRIs living in the U.S.A to be a part of the development of the State by extending financial support and sharing their experience and expertise.

In a special congratulatory video message forwarded to the ongoing NATA Convention- 2023 at Dallas in the U.S.A on July 3 (Monday), the Chief Minister congratulated the delegates and wished the convention to be a grand success. The video was screened at the venue of the programme in the U.S.A. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he was happy to see the NRIs safeguarding the Telugu culture and traditions.

Aiming at overhauling the education sector, the government is sincerely implementing programmes such as Amma Vodi, Goru Mudda, Vidya Kanuka and Vasathi Deevena to ensure hassle–free education for all. The government firmly believes that education is the only weapon that can change the society for good,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Education infrastucture

The Chief Minister said the government is improving the basic infrastructure at government schools as a part of the Nadu-Nedu programme, besides providing tabs to students and teachers of class 8, introducing subject-teacher concept from class 3, distributing bilingual textbooks, launching digital teaching through IFPs from class 6 and imparting TOEFL training to students from class 3 to 10.

“Taking birth on the Telugu soil and representing the poor and middle class of our society, you are all working in top positions as CEOs, professors in universities, scientists, doctors and business magnets. We feel proud that you have reached such positions with your strong focus and commitment,” he said.

“The State is witnessing revolutionary changes in the fields of education, health, agriculture and housing sectors, besides transparent implementation of welfare schemes. To take forward these changes, the State needs your support,” the Chief Minister told the NRIs.

Financial support will go a long way in the development of the State, but more than that the State needs the exposure, experience and expertise of the NRIs, he said.

“Tangible changes are visible in other sectors too. A majority of you belong to villages and you can see the changes now. Village secretariats, which employ 10 youths each, are extending more than 600 services transparently, while volunteers are delivering pension and ration at the doorstep of the beneficiaries,” said the Chief Minister.

Ease of Doing Business

Andhra Pradesh has been retaining the number one position in the EoDB (Ease of Doing Business) for the last three years successively. The State is also in the top four or five slots in the sustainable development goals, the Chief Minister pointed out.

