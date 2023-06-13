Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister urges employees not to fall prey to motivated political campaigns

June 13, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the welfare of employees, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the employees not to give credence if anyone made remarks loaded with political tinge.

“The employees should not get carried away by the politically motivated campaigns. The government is leaving no stone unturned to solve every issue of the employees. The government is committed welfare of the employees,” the Chief Minister told to the representatives of employees’ union on June 13 (Tuesday).

The leaders and representatives of various government employees’ unions including Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday) and thanked him for the decisions pertaining to the employees taken by the State Cabinet recently.

Expressing happiness over the decision to implement the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), regularise the services of contract employees, constitute the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and treat the Vaidya Vidhan Parishad staff as government employees, they thanked the Chief Minister.

“You (employees) are part of the government and the delivery mechanism will be perfect and people will be happy if you are happy. Putting my heart and soul, I always try to find long-lasting solutions to your problems,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The government has made all efforts to find solutions to every problem and grievance aired by the employees. The government wants the employees to be happy and the State develops at the same time, the Chief Minister said.

Guaranteed Pension Scheme

He said the GPS, containing the features of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) except in matters of PRC and contribution, would be helpful to the employees and the government as well.

“We have arrived at the GPS after two years of hard work. Under the new pension scheme, every year two DRs will be added in tune with the inflation to protect the living standards of the retired employees. The employees will get 50% of their last month’s basic pay as pension and it will be hiked with two DRs every year,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy explained.

He asked the officials to take quick action on the Cabinet decisions so that they are implemented within 60 days. He also insisted that the employees in the daily wage category be brought under the jurisdiction of the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS).

About 1.35 lakh secretariat employees have been appointed. “No government in the past has tried to find solutions to the employees’ problems with such sincerity as we have done,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the GPS would become a role model for the country.