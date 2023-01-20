Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister urged to authorise Mee Seva centres to issue Local Status Certificate 

January 20, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

While expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending the time limit for obtaining the Local Status Certificate (LSC), the Telangana State Power Utilities Relieved Employees’ Joint Action Committee (TSPURE-JAC) has requested him to authorise the Mee Seva centres to issue the certificate so that it will be easy for the children of the employees (who shifted from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation) to obtain them and apply for various entrance and recruitment examinations.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Friday, JAC member A. Venkateswara Rao said that the LSC would enable the employees’ children to avail themselves of the existing reservation as local candidates in recruitment tests like the recent one notified by the AP Public Service Commission for filling vacancies in the Group-I services.

For want of LSC, the employees’ children were unable to compete for jobs reserved for local candidates in the zones in Andhra Pradesh to which they belong, as well as those earmarked for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and minorities.

Mr. Rao requested the Chief Minister to direct the APPSC to provide the option of changing their category from non-local to local, while fast-tracking the process of issuing the certificate.

This would benefit the candidates who were eligible for appointment to the Group-I Services as per the notification number 28/2022, dated September 30, 2022. Besides, he urged the Chief Minister to instruct the APPSC to keep the result on hold till the issue was sorted out.