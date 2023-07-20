Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to take part in ‘Nethanna Nestham’ in Venkatagiri on July 21

July 20, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - TIRUPATI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in the ‘Nethanna Nestham’ programme in Venkatagiri constituency on July 21 (Friday). The visit assumes significance as it will be his maiden visit to the politically-turbulent constituency after its merger with the Tirupati district from Nellore.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to land at Renigunta airport by 9:15 a.m., board a chopper by 9:45 a.m., and alight at Viswodaya College grounds in Venkatagiri by 10:05 a.m. After garlanding a statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and going around a photo exhibition, he will participate in the ‘Nethanna Nestham’ programme.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to unveil a statue of Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy, former Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, at Tribhuvanam at 11:05 a.m. After meeting the people’s representatives and the YSRCP leaders, he will board a chopper at 12:25 p.m. to reach Renigunta airport from where he will to fly back to Gannavaram at 1:10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy on July 19 (Wednesday) reviewed the arrangements at the airport. The Collector instructed the officials to ensure that arrangements were in place with respect to food safety, fire safety and advanced life support ambulance.

At Venkatagiri, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Chief Minister’s programme coordinator T. Raghuram, Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy and Community Development Board Chairman Nedurumalli Ramkumar reviewed the arrangements.

MLC B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, MLAs B. Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti), K. Adimoolam (Satyavedu), V. Varaprasad (Gudur) and Revenue Divisional Officer (Gudur) Kiran Kumar were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT