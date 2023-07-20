HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to take part in ‘Nethanna Nestham’ in Venkatagiri on July 21

July 20, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and officials reviewing the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and officials reviewing the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in the ‘Nethanna Nestham’ programme in Venkatagiri constituency on July 21 (Friday). The visit assumes significance as it will be his maiden visit to the politically-turbulent constituency after its merger with the Tirupati district from Nellore.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to land at Renigunta airport by 9:15 a.m., board a chopper by 9:45 a.m., and alight at Viswodaya College grounds in Venkatagiri by 10:05 a.m. After garlanding a statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and going around a photo exhibition, he will participate in the ‘Nethanna Nestham’ programme.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to unveil a statue of Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy, former Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, at Tribhuvanam at 11:05 a.m. After meeting the people’s representatives and the YSRCP leaders, he will board a chopper at 12:25 p.m. to reach Renigunta airport from where he will to fly back to Gannavaram at 1:10 p.m.

Tirupati Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy on July 19 (Wednesday) reviewed the arrangements at the airport. The Collector instructed the officials to ensure that arrangements were in place with respect to food safety, fire safety and advanced life support ambulance.

At Venkatagiri, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Chief Minister’s programme coordinator T. Raghuram, Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy and Community Development Board Chairman Nedurumalli Ramkumar reviewed the arrangements.

MLC B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, MLAs B. Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti), K. Adimoolam (Satyavedu), V. Varaprasad (Gudur) and Revenue Divisional Officer (Gudur) Kiran Kumar were also present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.