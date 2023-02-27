Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to release YSR Rythu Bharosa benefits and input subsidy today

February 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute benefits of the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme and input subsidy to the farmers who have suffered crop losses, during a public meeting at the Agriculture Market Yard at Tenali in Guntur district on February 28 (Tuesday).

The State government has been transferring the benefits directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries. The government has disbursed ₹11,500 to each beneficiary in two instalments, and ₹2,000 will be released as the third instalment on Tuesday.

As many as 51.12 lakh farmers in the State will be benefitted from the scheme. The government is extending financial assistance of ₹1090.76 crore to the bank accounts of farmers directly.

The government is providing the benefits in three instalments —₹7,500 (kharif), ₹4,000 (rabi) and ₹2,000 (at the time of arrival of crop), taking the total benefit in a year to ₹13,500 per beneficiary.

The total assistance extended during the last three-and-a-half-year tenure of the YSRCP government stands at ₹27,062.09 crore under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The YSRCP, in its election manifesto, had promised to provide ₹50,000 to farmers in four years by extending a benefit of ₹12,500 per annum. But, the government is now providing ₹67,500 in five years even while paying ₹13,500 per annum.

With this, each farmer will get an additional benefit of ₹17,500. The government has extended a benefit of ₹1,45,751 crore to the farmers under various schemes and programmes.

Input subsidy worth ₹76.99 crore will be credited into the accounts of 91,237 agriculture and horticulture farmers who have suffered crop losses to Cyclone Mandous in 2022. The input subsidy is being given even before the end of rabi season. With this, the total input subsidy given to 22.22 lakh farmers, who have suffered losses due to untimely rain and natural disasters since the YSRCP came to power, touches ₹1,911.78 crore.