Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to release second tranche of YSR EBC Nestham on April 12

April 11, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh reviewing the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme at Markapur in Prakasam district, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the second tranche of YSR EBC Nestham at Markapur in Prakasam district on April 12 (Wednesday).

As a part of the scheme, women belonging to Economically Backward Classes (EBC) —Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vaishya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama communities— in the age group of 45 to 60 years will get financial assistance of ₹45,000 in three tranches for taking up viable economic activities and improve their livelihood.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to interact with a select group of beneficiaries of the scheme after releasing the second tranche of ₹15,000 each to more than 3.92 lakh women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at the Zilla Parishad High School ground here, said Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh.

The Minister, along with Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme. A trial run was also conducted for the Chief Minister’s convoy.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a drinking water project to bring the Krishna water from Nagarjunasagar to the ‘Peda Cheruvu’ in Podili town and develop water distribution network in the Zone-II of Markapur town.

