ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to release Jagananna Thodu benefits on July 18

July 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit ₹560.73 crore including interest-free loans worth ₹549.70 crore to the bank accounts of 5,10,412 petty traders and artisans

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit ₹560.73 crore including the interest-free bank loans worth ₹549.70 crore to the accounts of petty traders under the Jagananna Thodu scheme on July 18 (Tuesday). This is the first tranche of the benefits being extended to the beneficiaries for the fourth year in a row.  Of the total ₹560.73 crore, ₹549.70 crore will be fresh loans while the remaining ₹11.03 crore is interest subvention.

The Chief Minister will deposit the amount to the bank accounts of 5,10,412 petty traders and artisans with a click of a  button.

Bank loan of ₹10,000 is given to each beneficiary of the Jagananna Thodu. If they repay the in time, they would get ₹10,000 plus ₹1,000 as loan for the second time. Third time, they would get ₹10,000 plus ₹2,000 if the loan is repaid in time and so on. The government bears the interest burden.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the government has reimbursed ₹74.69 crore as interest subvention including ₹11.03 crore being paid on Tuesday to 15.31 lakh beneficiaries who have repaid their loans on schedule.

So far, ₹2,955.79 crore worth interest-free loans have been disbursed to petty traders, including ₹549.70 crore being distributed on Tuesday to 15,87,492 beneficiaries. Of this, 13,29,011 are petty traders who have requested and received loans multiple times after repaying the previous loans on time.

The Jagananna Thodu scheme was designed after closely witnessing the hardships of petty traders and artisans of handicrafts, who provide services for small profits but struggle to repay usurious interest to the private loan providers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US