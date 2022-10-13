Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to present ‘YSR Lifetime Achievement’ and ‘YSR Achievement’ awards on November 1

The Andhra Pradesh government will be presenting the awards to 25 individuals and institutions to mark the State Formation Day

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards for the current year on the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1. They will be presented to 25 individuals / institutions. The names of the awardees will be announced by a high-power screening committee on October 14, according to a press release issued by Commissioner of Information and Public Relations T. Vijay Kumar Reddy. This is the second consecutive year the awards are being presented to individuals and institutions who have excelled in different spheres, including agriculture, arts, literature, education, journalism, health and social service. Stringent criteria The awardees are selected on the basis of stringent criteria similar to the ones adopted by the Central government for giving its awards. The lifetime achievement award comprises a bronze idol of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, a citation, a memento, and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. An achievement award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a memento and a citation.



