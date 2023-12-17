Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to launch upgraded Aarogyasri scheme today

December 17, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the upgraded Dr. YSR Aarogyasri programme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

The upgraded scheme will see the coverage being increased to ₹25 lakh.

The Chief Minister will kick-start an awareness programme which will address people’s queries on how to avail the facilities under the scheme. The awareness programme will also encourage people to download the Aarogyasri app, which will provide comprehensive details about the scheme to 1.48 crore families and 4.25 crore beneficiaries in total. Mr. Jagan will also launch the improved smart Aarogyasri cards, according to a press release by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

By logging in with a QR code embedded in the Aarogyasri card, doctors and staff can check the diagnostic test reports, status of treatment, doctor’s recommendations, nearby hospitals, directions leading to those hospitals through Google Maps, Aarogya Mitra contact numbers, etc. Having thorough knowledge about the patient’s health conditions would help in providing better free treatment easily.

From Monday onwards, ANMs, CHOs, Asha workers, volunteers, women police, MLAs, and other public representatives will ensure that at least one person in every household downloads the Aarogyasri app, along with distributing Aarogyasri cards with new features to every household. Each card contains a QR code, beneficiary’s photo, name and phone number of head of the family, details of family members, ABHA ID of the beneficiary embedded in the form of electronic health record, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.