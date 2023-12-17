GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to launch upgraded Aarogyasri scheme today

With an increased coverage of ₹25 lakh and a host of extra features, the scheme aims to provide free medical treatment to over 4 crore beneficiaries across Andhra Pradesh

December 17, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the upgraded Dr. YSR Aarogyasri programme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

The upgraded scheme will see the coverage being increased to ₹25 lakh.

The Chief Minister will kick-start an awareness programme which will address people’s queries on how to avail the facilities under the scheme. The awareness programme will also encourage people to download the Aarogyasri app, which will provide comprehensive details about the scheme to 1.48 crore families and 4.25 crore beneficiaries in total. Mr. Jagan will also launch the improved smart Aarogyasri cards, according to a press release by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

By logging in with a QR code embedded in the Aarogyasri card,  doctors and staff can check the diagnostic test reports, status of treatment, doctor’s recommendations, nearby hospitals, directions leading to those hospitals through Google Maps, Aarogya Mitra contact numbers, etc. Having thorough knowledge about the patient’s health conditions would help in providing better free treatment easily.

From Monday onwards, ANMs, CHOs, Asha workers, volunteers, women police, MLAs, and other public representatives will ensure that at least one person in every household downloads the Aarogyasri app, along with distributing Aarogyasri cards with new features to every household. Each card contains a QR code, beneficiary’s photo, name and phone number of head of the family, details of family members, ABHA ID of the beneficiary embedded in the form of electronic health record, the release added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / healthcare policy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.